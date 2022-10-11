Apple discounts MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and AirPods during Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Apple is offering several notable discounts during Amazon’s big ‘Prime Early Access Sale.’ The Cupertino, California-based company has several of its devices on sale, and we’ve compiled a list.
Below are all of the best offers:
- MacBook Pro (2021) for $3,999 (save $400)
- MacBook Pro (2021) for $2,749.99 (save $400)
- MacBook Pro (2021) (14-inch) for $2849.99 (save $300)
- Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch for $429.99 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS 40mm] for $341 (save $28)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $168 (save $11)
- Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter for $8.98 (save $1.02)
- iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe for $67.07 (save $12)
- Pad Air 2 64GB, Wi-Fi, (Space Gray) (Renewed) for $239.91 (save $40.08)
- iPad Mini (2021) (8.3-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Grey (6th Gen) for $589 (save $60)
- iPad (2018) 32GB – WiFi Only — Space Gray (Renewed) for $219.39 (save $10.60)
- Apple iPad (2021) (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) — Space Grey (9th Generation) for $379 (save $50)
- Apple MacBook Air (2021): Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina Display for $1,092.49 (save $206.51)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38MM) for $159.40 (save $55.55)
