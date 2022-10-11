Top tech deals from Amazon ‘Early Prime Access Sale’

Amazon’s ‘Early Prime Access Sale” is now on and we’ve combined a list of the best tech deals.

This sale is specifically reserved for Prime Members and is happening until October 12th. Amazon’s Prime membership in Canada costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year. A Prime Students membership costs $4.99 per month.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.