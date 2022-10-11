fbpx
Amazon Canada offering discounted Nintendo Switch game bundles

If you buy two of this year's biggest Switch games, Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can save on both

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 11, 20222:04 PM EDT
Splatoon 3 Inkling

Amazon Canada is offering two bundles of digital Switch games at a discounted price.

The first pairing includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $99.97, a significant markdown from the regular $159.97 price tag.

The second bundle, meanwhile, includes Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3 for $134.98, down from $159.98. While this deal isn’t quite as significant, it’s worth noting that both games came out this year, with Splatoon 3, in particular, only being a month old.

While the deals don’t show up at first, the discounted price will apply once added to your cart.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: @Lbabinz

