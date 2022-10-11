Amazon Canada offering discounted Nintendo Switch game bundles

Amazon Canada is offering two bundles of digital Switch games at a discounted price.

The first pairing includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $99.97, a significant markdown from the regular $159.97 price tag.

The second bundle, meanwhile, includes Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3 for $134.98, down from $159.98. While this deal isn’t quite as significant, it’s worth noting that both games came out this year, with Splatoon 3, in particular, only being a month old.

While the deals don’t show up at first, the discounted price will apply once added to your cart.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: @Lbabinz