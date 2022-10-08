Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Catherine Called Birdy [Amazon Original]

In the 13th century, a teenager rebels against her father when he tries to marry her off to a wealthy man.

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name, Catherine Called Birdy was written and directed by Lena Dunham (Girls) and stars Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Billie Piper (Doctor Who) and Joe Alwyn (The Favourite).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 7th, 2022

Genre: Medieval comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Stream Catherine Called Birdy here.

The Sound of 007 [Amazon Original]

Mat Whitecross (Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond) directs this documentary on the history of iconic music in the James Bond film series, starting with the theme of 1962’s Dr. No and going all the way up to Billie Eilish’s song for 2021’s No Time To Die. James Bond stars like Daniel Craig and Rami Malek are also featured.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 5th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Stream The Music of 007 here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Problem with Jon Stewart [Apple Original]

Comedian Jon Stewart (The Daily Show) takes a look at a new set of issues, including facing off against Arkansas’ attorney general about trans rights.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 7th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Current affairs, comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Problem With Jon Stewart here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

The full list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Prince Andrew: Banished

Through a slew of interviews, Jamie Crawford (The Hunt for Ted Bundy) unpacks the fall of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who disgraced the British Royal Family by getting involved in a sex trafficking scandal.

Crave release date: October 5th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 19 minutes

Stream Prince Andrew: Banished here.

Sesame Street (Season 52)

Elmo’s new adopted puppy, Tango, joins the Street, while special guests include tennis star Naomi Osaki, poet Amanda Gorman and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Crave release date: October 8th, 2022

Genre: Educational children’s

Runtime: 35 episodes (25 minutes each)

Stream Sesame Street here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Werewolf by Night [Disney+ Original]

This first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe “Special Presentation” takes the franchise in a darker, black-and-white direction with a story about a secret group of monster hunters who are thrust into a deadly game.

Notably, prolific composer Michael Giacchino (who scored four Marvel movies, the MCU Spider-Man trilogy and Thor: Love and Thunder) serves as director of Werewolf by Night. Gael García Bernal (Old), Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and Harriet Sansom Harris (Frazier) star.

Disney+ Canada release date: October 7th, 2022

Genre: Horror special

Runtime: 53 minutes

Stream Werewolf by Night here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes [Netflix Original]

Directed by Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this docuseries features unguarded interviews with infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (58 to 61 minutes each)

Stream Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes here.

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester [Netflix Original]

Comedian Hasan Minhaj riffs on fatherhood, fertility and freedom of speech.

Netflix Canada release date: October 4th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester here.

The Midnight Club [Netflix Original]

In a hospice for terminally ill teens, one group makes a pact that the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

Created by Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong (The Haunting of Bly Manor), The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson (BlackAF), Igby Rigney (F9: The Fast Saga), Ruth Codd (debut role), Vancouver’s Aya Furukawa (The Terror), Adia (debut role) and Heather Langencamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

It’s worth noting that like Mike Flanagan’s other Netflix productions, The Midnight Club was filmed in B.C.

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2022

Genre: Teen horror

Runtime: 10 episodes (49 to 58 minutes each)

Stream The Midnight Club here.

The Redeem Team [Netflix Original]

In this documentary, Jon Weinbach (The Last Dance) tells the remarkable comeback story of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team, featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Mike Krzyzewski and the late Kobe Bryant.

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Stream The Redeem Team here.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave [Netflix Original]

From Pailin Wedel (Operation Thailand) comes this documentary spotlighting members of the famous youth soccer team that was trapped in a Thai cave in 2018.

Netflix Canada release date: October 5th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Stream The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

