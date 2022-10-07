Win a Pixel 7 Pro with MobileSyrup

It’s that time of year, and MobileSyrup is feeling giving.

We’re giving away a Pixel 7 Pro for free to one lucky winner.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.71-inch 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it offers the Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 48-megapixel telephoto with 5x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the device in NYC at the ‘Made by Google’ event, and I thought the handset felt great in my hand.

The Pixel 7 Pro we’re offering is a 128GB ‘Hazel’ coloured that costs $1,179. This contest will run until November 10th, with the winner selected on November 11th. For more on the Pixel 6 Pro, check out my hands-on with the smartphone.

Note the Pixel 7 Pro in the picture is not the one available in this contest.

