Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is now available in Canada at the Apple Store and other retailers.

Pricing for the sizable 6.7-inch smartphone that replaces the mini line is the following:

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is identical to the iPhone 14, including its squared-off edges, dual-camera setup with minor camera upgrades over the iPhone 13‘s shooters, and A15 bionic chip. This is the first time Apple has released a larger version of its base-level iPhone. It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 14 Plus is the same size as Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For more on the iPhone 14 Plus, check out my hands-on impressions of the smartphone.

