Amazon Fire TV Sticks are on sale by up to 50 percent off

One of the most popular items sold during Amazon’s Prime Day earlier this year was its Fire TV Sticks.

This will be one of the big sellers during the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale next week as well. However, the discounts will not be going beyond its current price, so you might purchase one now as the collection is up to 50 percent off.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.