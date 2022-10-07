2K confirms support site data breach, warns personal data is likely compromised

2K, the publisher behind NBA 2K, Bioshock and more is facing a security breach. The company is reaching out to players via email, notifying them of the personal data compromise.

On September 19th, 2 K’s help desk platform was compromised. “Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to support our customers,” 2K tweeted at the time. Following this, the publisher confirms the breach is resulting in the theft of personal information.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

“We are contacting you to let you know that an unauthorized third party gained access to, and a copy of, a limited volume of your personal data held in 2 K’s helpdesk system and made it available for sale,” 2K said in an email. One Reddit user posted the email in full, highlighting the publisher’s notice.

2K confirms that the names of players, emails, Gamertags, console details and other sensitive information provided to the company are compromised. However, the publisher is reluctant to state whether financial information has also been breached. “There’s no indication that any of your financial information or password(s) held on our systems were compromised,” the company claims.

It appears as though whoever is behind the hack is already contacting players. 2K warns players that malicious links and phishing scams may have been sent via the support portal under the guise of 2K. In this case, these links may lead to further compromising sensitive data such as passwords stored on their devices. The support portal is now back online. 2K recommends players “be vigilant for unauthorized third parties.”

To be clear, it appears as though this breach predominantly affects those who have contacted 2K via the support portal. The breach doesn’t seem to affect players who actively play 2K games or have a 2K account. However, it’s always worth staying vigilant across all of your accounts.

2K is reeling from not one but two major breaches recently. Subsidiary Rockstar Games got hit with one of the largest gaming leaks last month. Over 90 videos of the unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6 were stolen and leaked due to a “network intrusion.” The FBI is now investigating the 17-year-old hacker accused of infiltrating the studio’s systems.

Image credit: 2K

Via: GamesRadar