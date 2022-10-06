Xbox Series X/S expansion cards on sale at Canadian retailers

The Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion Cards are currently on sale at a couple of Canadian retailers.

Officially licensed by Seagate, the cards are the primary way to expand the storage on Series X/S. While you can use regular external hard drives, Seagate’s SSD-powered cards are required to download and play the current-gen versions of games.

That said, they can be pretty pricey, given their SSD nature. With that in mind, here are some of the current offers on the cards in Canada:

Amazon

Note that those two are sold and shipped by Amazon. The 2TB option is only available on the site through third-party sellers with no discount.

Best Buy

512GB — $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

1TB — $269.99 (regularly $289.99)

2TB — $479.99 (regularly $519.99)

Image credit: Xbox

Via: Lbabinz (@Lbabinz)