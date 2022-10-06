Amazon teases tech deals for upcoming ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Amazon Canada’s new “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale” is happening on Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th.

The online commerce giant states that this will be one of its biggest shopping days this year and that it’s specifically designed to save its Prime Members money.

Amazon has unveiled some of the deals you can expect during the sale, including discounts on tech, gaming, beauty, clothes and household goods:

Save up to 48 percent on laptops and monitors from Acer, LG, Samsung, Asus and Microsoft

Save up to 60 percent on GARMIN products

Save up to 30 percent on Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 33 percent on Panasonic headphones

Save up to 29 percent on select smart home products from Philips and Kasa

Save up to 35 percent on select Bose headphones and speakers

Save up to 44 percent on HUAWEI fitness trackers, smart watches and noise cancelling earbuds

Finally, Amazon is also offering up flexible payments option through Affirm. Noting that Prime members “will be able to get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products.”

Amazon’s Prime membership in Canada costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year. A Prime Students membership costs $4.99 per month.

Source: Amazon Canada