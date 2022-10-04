What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early October 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of October.

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 4th

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S) — October 6th

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) — October 6th

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) — October 6th

Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) — October 11th

Eville (Console and PC) — October 11th

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) — October 13th

Scorn (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) — October 14th

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) — October 18th

It’s worth noting that Chivalry 2 was made by Toronto’s Torn Banner.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 15th:

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console and PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console and PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Console and PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console and PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: Focus Home Interactive

Source: Xbox