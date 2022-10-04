Prime Video has already started filming season 2 of The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one is only partway through streaming, and the series has already started filming its second season.

The second season has entered production in the United Kingdom. In the second season, we’ll meet Cirdan, one of the eldest and wisest elves, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s worth noting that Galadriel herself is an elf over 1,000 years old, so Cirdan must be very old.

The first season of the show was filmed in New Zealand over 18 months during the pandemic, but it looks like Amazon has moved production of the second season to the U.K., which is more affordable and where “the company is establishing a multi-show hub,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season two will feature eight episodes, similar to The Rings of Power’s first season.

The news of the second season comes after the series hit number 1one on the streaming charts and amassed more than 1.3 billion minutes viewed, even though it was only the first two episodes that had been released at the time.

The Rings of Power’s was very expensive to make for Amazon, with season one costing $426 million USD (about $580,275 CAD).

The second season doesn’t have a release date or even a release window yet. Episode seven of The Rings of Power’s airs on October 7th on Prime Video.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter