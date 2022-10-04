Disney+ relaunches on PlayStation 5 with 4K HDR support

Disney has globally relaunched its Disney+ app on PlayStation 5 consoles to add support for 4K HDR.

It’s available at no additional cost with a Disney+ subscription, priced at $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada. The Disney+ app can be downloaded from the PS5’s Media section.

To find out which titles support 4K, head to the ‘4K Ultra HD HDR’ collection on the Disney+ homepage or use the ‘Ultra HD and HDR’ filter on the movies and series pages.

Other streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, already supported 4K HDR on PS5. It should be noted that the improved video quality isn’t available on the PS4 Pro.