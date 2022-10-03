You can now buy official Pokémon Crocs in Canada

Pokémon Crocs are now available in Canada.

The collection features options for both children and adults and a 5-pack of Jibbitz with Kanto Pokémon. You can head to the Crocs Canada website to check them out.

Below are all of the Crocs:

These Crocs are only around while supplies last, and oddly the Jibbitz aren’t available in Quebec.

Source: Crocs Via: RedFlagDeals