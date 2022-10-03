fbpx
Google connected home products on sale until Oct 5

The devices on sale include a Nest Cam, Nest Wifi and more

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 3, 20222:37 PM EDT
Google has an assortment of connected home products on sale until October 5th.

These connected home devices include the Nest Cam, Nest Wifi and Nest Doorbell.

With a Made by Google event around the corner, it’s possible that Google will put some more devices on sale by the end of the week. Google’s Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a are also on sale on Amazon.

Source: Google Store

