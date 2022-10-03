Amazon discounts Echo Show, Fire TV Sticks and Kindle devices by up to 67 percent

Leading up to the release of its new hardware, Amazon Canada has significantly discounted its previous generation devices by up to 67 percent off.
Below are all of the offers:
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Devices
- Up to 67% off Echo Smart Speaker Devices
- Up to 36% off Fire Tablets
- Up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
- Up to 24% off Kindle E-readers
- Up to 33% off Kids Fire Tablets
- Up to 13% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to 31% off Ring Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 55% off Echo Show Devices
- Up to 35% off eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers and systems
- Up to 43% off Kindle eReader Bundles
- 64% off Echo Auto
- Up to 21% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
