New on Disney+ Canada: October 2022

October is about to kick off, which means there’s a brand new month of Disney+ content to look forward to.

Across the month, new episodes of anticipated shows, as well as movies, are dropping on the streaming service. Additionally, Disney+ has revealed some Halloween additions, perfect for the spooky season. Andor and She-Hulk continue throughout the month of October. Other highlights include Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night special and all 13 seasons of King of the Hill.

See below for the full list:

October 3rd

Best in Dough (S1 – New Episodes)

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special (S3 – New Episode)

October 4th

The Patient (S1 – New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)

Reboot (S1 – New Episode)

October 5th

Andor (S1 – New Episode)

King of the Hill: (S1-S13)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2 – New Episode)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts): Season 1

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (S1 – New Episode)

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)

The Captain: Season 1

Good Trouble: Season 4

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Premiere

Pink Lie: Season 1

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)

American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)

American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

October 6th

She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 7th

Werewolf by Night (Special)

October 9th

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

October 10th

American Dad: (S18 – New Episode)

Grimcutty (Movie)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 1

October 11th

The Patient (S1 – New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)

Reboot (S1 – New Episode)

October 12th

Andor (S1 – New Episode)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episode)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) Season 2

Big Shot (S2 – New Episode)

October 13th

She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)

Welcome to Wrexham (S1 – New Episode)

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 14th

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

Evita (Movie)

Rosaline (Movie)

October 16th

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

October 17th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)

October 18th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)

The Patient (S1 – New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)

Reboot (S1 – New Episode)

October 19th

Andor (S1 – New Episode)

The Spectacular Spider-Man: Season 1

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series: Season 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2 – New Episode)

Bear in the Big Blue House Seasons 1 – 4

PB&J Otter Seasons 1 – 3

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Season 1 Premiere

Damages: Seasons 1 – 5

The Fatal Flaw – A Special Edition of 20/20: Season 1

American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode)

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)

In the Soop: Friendcation: Season 1

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

Soundtrack #1: Season 1

Incredible Dr. Pol (S21 Premiere)

October 20th

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 21st

Matriarch (Movie)

Expedition Amelia (Special)

October 23rd

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

October 24th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)

October 25th

The Patient (S1 – New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)

Reboot (S1 – New Episode)

October 26th

Andor (S1 – New Episode)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (All Shorts Streaming)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2 – New Episode)

Barbarian (Movie)

Boris: Seasons 1-4

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t: Season 1

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: (S1 – New Episode)

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)

Shadow Detective (Season 1)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

Bleach: Seasons 1 – 16

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet: Season 1

In the Womb: Animal Babies: Season 1

October 27th

She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 28th

Incredible Dr. Pol: A 200th Polapalooza

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home (Special)

October 30th

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

October 31st

Dancing With the Stars (S31 – New Episode)

