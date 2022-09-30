Apple Arcade adds Gris+ alongside content updates for The Oregon Trail and more

Today, Apple Arcade is adding award-winning Gris+ to the service. In addition, a slew of content updates is hitting a wide array of Apple Arcade titles.

Devolver Digital’s hit game Gris+ is making its way to Apple Arcade. Starting today, subscribers to the service can take part in the title that Apple describes as “serene and evocative.” Gris first launched on Switch, macOS, and PC in 2018 before arriving on iOS the following year. Gris is an artistic puzzle game with platforming aspects. The game revolves around a young girl and the way she sees the world in front of her.

The game has been critically acclaimed for its art direction and minimalism. Gris features nearly no text and a simple control scheme. Thus, it’s perfect for many players around the world no matter their spoken language. As with other ‘App Store Greats,’ the game is now dubbed Gris+ on the platform.

Alongside Gris+, Apple Arcade is rolling out a list of content updates. Here is what you can expect across the many titles:

The Oregon Trail : This latest update will continue to introduce players to intriguing and pivotal moments of history as they embark on new quests where they can encounter the ill-fated Donner Party or meet Mato Oyuhi and Thomas Fitzpatrick on their way to Horse Creek for the signing of an important treaty. This update also adds the ability to visit storytelling campsites and listen to tales of fearsome critters from folklore.

LEGO Brawls : Kicks off Brick-or-Treat, a two-week limited time Halloween-themed event featuring “spookified” versions of classic Brawls levels.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ : A new excavation on the dwarven mines has opened an unknown path to an old forgotten land and now the primordial horrors are on the loose on Linirea. Get ready to fight on behalf of the Dark Lord and defeat hordes of ancient dwarves, dinosaurs and man-eating plants. This update includes new terrain, new enemies, new boss fights, and more.

What the Golf? : Introduces the sea-themed Maritime Day Event, which runs through October 9 and includes new unique levels, and an unlockable trophy and achievement.

Angry Birds Reloaded : Check out the Halloween-theme Episode Ham’O’Ween, which includes 45 new levels.

SP!NG : Adds a new chapter filled with 18 new levels and the new Rush mode, which is a collection of unique time attack levels.

Spire Blast : Try out the all-new world Cosmic Valley, 20 new levels, and the new Pointing Block gameplay mechanic, which creates a chain of destructive chaos.

Bleak Sword: Take on 10 new challenging levels in the Castle of Despair, face the evil maker of the Bleak Sword in an epic new boss battle, and encounter two new diabolical enemies — the Hunched Knight and the Bleak Sword maker’s fiendish tentacle demons.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 per month. Subscribers can also add it to their Apple One subscription and bundle it with Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Image credit: Devolver Digital

Source: Apple