Amazon slashes pricing on Fire TV Sticks by up to 50 percent

Following up on yesterday’s flash sale of its Echo Dot and Fire TV stick bundles, Amazon has significantly cut the prices of its Fire TV Sticks by up to 50 percent.
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $44.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (save 50%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save 50%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.