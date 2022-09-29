PlayStation Stars launches in Canada on October 5

Earlier this year, Sony announced its ‘PlayStation Stars‘ loyalty program for players. This program is free to join and incentivizes players to tackle new challenges while playing on PlayStation consoles.

Now, the experience is finally launching in Canada on October 5th.

In the program, you earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. For instance, the ‘Monthly Check-in’ campaign requires you to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns task you with earning specific trophies or being among the first to earn a platinum trophy in a particular region for a blockbuster title.

The rewards for PlayStation Stars come in two types, loyalty points and digital collectibles. Points can be redeemed in a catalogue that could include PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products. PS Plus members enrolled in PS Stars automatically earn points for purchases in the PS Store.

Digital collectibles, on the other hand, are digital representations of things that fans enjoy including figurines of iconic characters from games. The digital collectibles can be arranged on a display case within the PS app. At launch, all members will receive the Star Gazer Telescope. PlayStation will also have Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating, and more, as some of the first digital collectables for members to earn or acquire.

PlayStation Stars is free to join, but you’ll need an adult account for PlayStation Network and to accept the program’s terms and services.

Image credit: PlayStation Blog

Source: PlayStation Blog