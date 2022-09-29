New Prime Video Mr. Dressup documentary to start filming this fall

Amazon Prime Video announced today it is ready to start production for an original feature-length documentary dedicated to the life and career of Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, better known as Mr. Dressup.

The documentary, which doesn’t currently have a title, will be shot in fall 2022, with a subsequent release scheduled for some time in 2023. The documentary will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries globally, followed by a broadcast window on CBC in Canada.

The original children’s entertainment show starring Coombs started in 1967. Over the course of 29 years, until 1996, the show aired 4,000 episodes on CBC. Now, the Prime Video documentary aims to shed light on never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, and the Coombs family to reflect on the impact the series had on them. “The project also includes fascinating insights into Coombs and how he worked with other key creators and partners, including his friendship with Fred Rogers,” wrote Prime Video.

“Mr. Dressup holds a special place in the memories of millions, and Ernie, along with his puppet friends Casey and Finnegan, are the cornerstones of childhood entertainment for generations of Canadians,” said Nav Saini, head of content, Canada, Prime Video. “We are thrilled to work with our partners at marblemedia and the CBC to bring Canadian audiences a documentary that serves as a reminder of the power of creativity, the need for compassion, and the importance of playtime, from one of our most important entertainment icons.”

The documentary is produced by marblemedia in association with Hawkeye Pictures and Pyre Productions, with the participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund, the Rogers Documentary Fund, and Ontario Creates.

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video