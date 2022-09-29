New on Hayu: October 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
New this October
- The Real Housewives of Lagos: Season 1 (October 1st)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (October 10th)
- Winter House: Season 2 (October 14th)
Films
- Snow White and the Hunstman (October 7th)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (October 7th)
- Casper (October 14th)
- Fear (October 14th)
- Death Becomes Her (October 21st)
- The Skeleton Key (October 21st)
- Fifty Shades of Grey (October 28th)
- Fifty Shades Darker (October 28th)
Continuing Series
- Love Island: Season 8 (Monday – Saturday)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (Mondays)
- Unholy Matrimony: Black Widow Murders: Season 1 (Mondays)
- Snapped: Season 31 (Mondays)
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (Tuesdays)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris: Season 1 (Tuesdays)
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesdays – Saturdays)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursday)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 3 (Thursdays)
- 911 Crisis Center: Season 2 (Sundays)
- Southern Charm: Season 8 (Fridays)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Season 15 (Sundays)