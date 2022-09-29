Chatr offering 2GB/mo data bonus for 12 months until October 3

Another day, another Chatr data bonus. The Rogers flanker brand now has a 2GB monthly data bonus for 12 months on most of its plans.

The deal is available to new activations of select plans until October 3rd. As with other Chatr offers like this, the bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan changes, so make sure to pick a plan you’ll want for at least a year.

Customers can get the deal on Chatr plans starting at $35/mo and up, except for the $45/mo plan. Instead, Chatr offers a special back-to-school deal on its $45/mo 5GB plan that gives it 10GB of bonus data per month for 12 months. The provider has extended the offer several times already, and currently, it’s slated to end on October 3rd as well.

Chatr plans come with either unlimited Canada-wide or unlimited Canada/U.S. talk (depending on the plan), unlimited text, and voicemail. Data is capped at 3G speed, and customers can get an extra 500MB/mo if they sign up for auto-pay.

You can check out the Chatr deal here.