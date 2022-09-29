Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in October 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in October 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

October 1st

In My Skin: Season 2

We Are Black and British

Mysteries of Mental Illness

The Falconer

In Full Voice

October 2nd

Moonshine: Season 2

Heartland: Season 16

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series – streaming live

October 3rd

Call the Midwife: Season 10

October 4th

Hodan’s Story

October 5th

Paris Paris

October 7th

Devil in the Dark

Marketplace: Season 50

The Next Step: Season 2

October 10th

Jamie’s Ultimate Veg

October 11th

Woman’s Volleyball World Championship streaming live

October 12th

Diggstown: Season 4

October 14th

Tribal

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

L’essence Des Souvenirs – Itinéraire D’un Apprenti Parfumeur

October 15th

The Ravenous (Les Affamés)

October 21st

Blindness

She Never Died

White Elephant

Blood Quantum

October 24

Come to Daddy

Bitten: Seasons 1-3

Ridley Road

October 28th