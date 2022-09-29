Amazon discounts Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundles by 30 percent

Amazon announced a slew of new hardware yesterday, which only means one glorious thing. Discounts on previous generations tech.

Here is the first of many price cuts, specifically on bundle deals for the Alexa-enabled Echo Dot and Fire TV Sticks.

During its new hardware event, Amazon unveiled a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro that will be released November 16th. In addition, the 5th gen Echo Dot will be available October 20th, along with the Echo Dot Kids.

