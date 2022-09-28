Toronto Freedom Mobile location engulfed in flames

A Freedom Mobile location was engulfed in flames, and it was all captured on TikTok.

Set to the tune of Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj, the 14-second video posted on September 27th by @bitchonarrival shows the storefront of a Freedom Mobile location on Church Street going up in flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze, and Freedom has stayed quiet on its social media accounts. Google lists the store location as temporarily closed.

But after looking through the comments, I can confirm the telecom drama lived on.

“Rogers, Bell, and 4 others liked this,” wrote one user under the video. “Freedom mobile is what keeps the big guys on their toes,” read another comment.

All jokes aside, really hoping no one was injured in the fire.

You can check out the video for yourself here.

Source: @bitchonarrival/ TikTok