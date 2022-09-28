Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in October 2022

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

It’s worth noting that these are only the games hitting PS Plus Essential, and PlayStation will announce its PS Plus Extra and Premium titles in the coming days.

With that in mind, here are the titles hitting PS Plus Essential this October: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Injustice 2 (PS4) and Superhot (PS4).

You can download any of these games for free from October 4th until October 31st.

PS Plus Essential costs $11.99/month.

Image credit: Milestone

Source: PlayStation