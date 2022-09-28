Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [September 29-October 5]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Noticeable price changes:
- Get a credit of up to $1000 towards your new iPhone 14 when you trade in your phone
- Motorola Moto G Power (2022) 64 GB is now available
- ZTE Blade A3+(16 GB), ZTE Blade A7P(32 GB)are now available
- Samsung Galaxy A03s(32 GB), Galaxy A13 5G(64 GB) are now available
- Sonim XP3 Plus 16 GB is now available
- TCL 20s 128 GB is now available
Ongoing deals:
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $600 per line
- Get iPhone 14 on Canada’s best 5G network3 for business. BONUS: get up to $300 in credits per line when you switch your business to Bell.
- Trade in an eligible watch and get up to $100 towards the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro.
- Add a family member and get 15GB of unlimited data for only $30/mo in QC, for $45 in MB & SK and for $55 in main regions
- Get 15GB of unlimited data for $45 in MB & SK and 20GB for $55/mo in main regions.
- Save up to 50 percent on the latest Motorola phones for your small business
- Get 10 GB of shareable data, plus an additional 5 GB on Canada’s best network for just $50/mo. (QC)
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40 and 40 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and Ultimate 45 and 50 in main regions.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Samsung Galaxy Z phones – flip, fold, stand out. Bonus : Get double the memory size for no additional cost. Plus, trade in any Galaxy Z, S or Note series phone and get a trade-in bonus of up to $400.
- Limited time offer : Receive a $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months when you choose one of the Ultimate plans and bring your own phone.
- Get 10 GB of data for just $40/mo in QC
- Buy a new phone online and save $50
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- Limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.(QC)
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- Save 50 percent per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON)
- Online only: $5/mo off for 12 months! (ON)
- Best-in-class deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less!
- Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet
- Get your certified pre-loved phones starting from just $3/month.
- Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0 percent INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
Noticeable price changes:
- Say yes to an iPhone 11 for only $15 per month when combined to a 24-month Mobile plan.
- Get a new Samsung, up to 75 percent off selected models.
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 6GB and 15GB Canada plan
- Back-to-school Entertainment offers – TV 5 choices + Unlimited 60 Internet plan, with Vrai and Club illico offered for 6 months: $99/month.
- With a TV or TV App plan, you can enjoy all Vrai and Club illico content as much as you want for 6 months.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9,99/month your Videotron Mobile plan.
- The high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet plan, with the most secure Wi-Fi, is $70/month for back-to-school season.
- Add an Internet plan to your Mobile plans and save $10 per month, per Mobile plan.
- The 15 GB plan is only $55/month, and you get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year along with $15 monthly savings with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plan
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a bonus 3 GB of data every month for 6 months when you activate on plans $35/mo+ with promo code: 3GB6BONUS35
Ongoing deals:
- Limited time off : Get 15 gigs for only $45/month. Plus, get $50 in savings when you shop online.
- For a limited time, get select Certified Pre-owned iPhones starting at $1/month with the Tab.
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $27, $35, $40, $45 and $55/month plan (QC)
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $45(6G + Bonus 9GB) and $55/month(15GB + bonus 5GB of data) in QC
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $60 (includes 10GB + bonus 10GB of data) in main regions
- Promo on Bring your own phone plans : $27, $55 and $60/month plan. (main regions)
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
Noticeable price changes:
- Get the Motorola edge for less with back-to-school savings
- Trade in an eligible phone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $1,001 towards the iPhone 14 of your choice with select plans.
- Get iPhone 14 Pro for only $12.86/mo!
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $19.13/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are here!
New deals:
- Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/month in ON
- For a limited time, add a Rogers Infinite mobile plan to your home services for just $60/mo and enjoy unlimited data, including 25GB of high-speed shareable data (ON)
Ongoing deals:
- Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans.
- Get $10/mo off Rogers Infinite 40GB+ plans in QC and 45GB+ plans for 12 months in ON. Online only. Plus get $50 SSF waived when you activate your plan online.
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for only $10/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Score the ultimate Samsung S22 128GB + Galaxy Buds2 bundle for only $32.17/mo for 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan with Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- Get the new Galaxy Watch5 LTE today!
- Get the new Pixel 6a for only $10/mo for 24 months $0 down OAC and 0 percent interest
- Limited time offer on Infinite 20GB plan for $65/month and $45/month for additional lines in QC
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
Noticeable price changes:
- Get iPhone 14 family and save up to $880 with Trade-In
- Enjoy AirPods (2nd generation), a magical connection to your iPhone 14 Pro
- Trade-in and save up to $130 on the Pixel 6 series
- Save up to $1,320 on Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
- Trade-in and save up to $590 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 device
- Save up to $1,605 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB.
- Save up to $585 on a like-new iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
New deals:
- Get a phone with an Unlimited 5G+ plan and save $120 when you shop online as a new customer or add another line
- Get iPhone 14 Pro and save up to $530 with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet.
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save $240 on LivingWell Companion Go
- iPhone 14 + Apple Watch SE. Incredibly powerful together.
- Enjoy AirPods Pro on us when you get PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit Internet (BC &AB)
- Get 50GB of high-speed CAN-U.S. data for $105 per mo. Perfect for digital nomads and snowbirds alike.
- Start your school year with 20GB of data at 5G speeds for $55 per month. (ON)
- Get a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS.
- It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data.
- Bring your own device and save $10 monthly on 5G+ plans
- Upgrade your pad and get an Amazon Echo Show worth $100, for $0 in main regions
- Save $40 on all SmartWear devices
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get 50 percent off your SIM card and get an additional 2GB of data every month for free for 12 months on plans $25/mo+, exclusively online. Plus, earn up to $14.25/mo in Public Points value with 3x Points-Back, for a limited time.
Ongoing deals:
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15 percent of it back in points.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
New deals:
- Get bonus 10GB data for 12 months with the $45/mo talk, text & data plan until October 3rd
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ (excluding the $45/mo plan) as of your second anniversary date.
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Noticeable price changes:
- Get iPhone 11 for $20/mo for 24 months with Sweet Pay
- iPhone 14 Plus available in October.
- Get Certified Pre-loved : iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 13, 13 Mini, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro max and 12 Pro Max
- Awesome TCL phones and member benefits starting from $13/mo. with Sweet Pay
New deals:
- Hot offer! Get 25 Mbps for the same promo price as 10 Mbps + Get a $100 Visa prepaid card with $39/mo plan. Get $100 Visa Prepaid card with $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans
Ongoing deals:
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada wide $25 plan and with Unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Province wide $22, $29, $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans!
- Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35 when you bring your own phone. 10GB for $50/mo. when you bring your own phone. Includes a $5/mo. bill credit for 12 months.
- Get TV starting from $25/mo in QC and $35 in ON
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $25, $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $100 visa prepaid card
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $100 visa prepaid card
- Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo
- The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One
- Add a line for $10/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home.
- Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo ($55 includes 15GB + Bonus 5GB of Data) data, talk & text plans.
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0 percent APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Noticeable price changes:
- Get a Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) for only $15/mo. with TradeUp on a $45/mo. plan with 20GB of data. Includes double storage offer.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months
- Back to school offer on iPhone 12 and 13 and limited time offer on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
- Back to school offer on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, A53 5G, S22, S22 Ultra
Ongoing deals:
- iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Plus – Pre-order now on Big Gig Unlimited data plans starting at 45/mo.
- Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $30/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo.
- Save up to $10/mo. for 24 months when you add a new Postpaid line
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $60/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $70/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Ongoing deals:
- Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 by October 3 and get a trade-in bonus of up to $900
- Save $10/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Talk, Text + Data or Unlimited plans.
- Upgrade your device and get 15 GB of data for just $85/mo.
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get 10 percent off when you buy 2 or 20 percent off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Sign up for new wireless service and save $15/mo. on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50 percent for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Noticeable price changes:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro are now available
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G are on sale.
- Moto G Pure, G Power, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 are now available.
- iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are on sale
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB is now available
Ongoing deals:
- Get unlimited data starting at only $55/month
- Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $2600 over 24 months
- Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $15/month!
- Bundle home services with Mobile and save $180/ year
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $50 credit.
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Order your Bundle anytime online get $200 welcome credit
- Get student Fibre Link Internet for only $59.95/month.
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to 60 percent on selected Preloved phones
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus.
- Mix & match your plans from $61/month.
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Noticeable price changes:
- Get a new iPhone 14 128GB on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE starting from $72/mo when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
New deals:
- Experience Fibre+ Gig speeds for only $99/mo and connect more devices with next-gen WiFi 6 tech.
Ongoing deals:
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet and Fibre + Internet & TV
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- $25 off + free SIM Card with the purchase of a phone and a $50 top up
- $25 off Sky Elite phone with a $50 top up plus Free SIM.
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional five percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plans that include the 5GB of bonus data- 15.5GB with an automatic top-up for $50/mo (QC)
- Get 1 month of free service after 2 months of service
- Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC and 12GB of data for $40/mo for 12 months (includes 7GB of bonus data) main regions
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 15.5GB for $60/mo and 20.5GB for $70/mo (ON, SK, QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with an automatic top-up for $50/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK, QC).
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo and 5GB bonus data included with the 8GB for $35/mo and 10GB for $40/mo plans(QC)
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.