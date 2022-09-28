Amazon discounts Fire 7 Tablet to $55, down 21 percent

Amazon is offering a notable discount on its most popular tablet, the Fire 7, bringing its price down to $59.99 (21 percent off).

This tablet features 16GB storage and 7-inch display.

Amazon’s Fire tablets run Fire OS, a forked version of Android without the Google Play Store or Google’s services. Instead, you can shop for apps, games, music, ebooks and videos through Amazon’s various digital stores.

It should be noted that Amazon is preparing to release its new $199 Fire HD 8 on October 19th.

Source: Amazon Canada