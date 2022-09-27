OneUI Beta 5 lock screen customization looks eerily similar to iOS 16

One of the primary attractions of iOS 16 is that it finally allows users to customize their lock screen, a feature that Android users have long enjoyed. When paired with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, it gives a distinct look to a locked iPhone.

The distinctions, however, don’t last long. We already know that Android applications like ‘dynamicSpot’ allow Android users to experience the Dynamic Island-style cut-out without having to buy a new iPhone 14 Pro, and now, Samsung’s OneUI Beta 3 seems to offer a similar lock screen to iOS 16.

First spotted by TechDroider founder Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav), via 9to5Mac, the way users would customize their lock screen in OneUI Beta 5 appears very similar to Apple’s approach.

GoodLock vs Samsung OneUI 5 vs iOS 16 Show me exactly where GoOdlock Did It First 😂 Where’s the Lockscreen Wallpaper Filter Option? From where Samsung copied Long Press to Customise Lockscreen Interface and Wallpaper Picker The OneUI 5 Lockscreen Interface is a copy of iOS16 pic.twitter.com/nGaOkt8KTF — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 26, 2022

The ability to change clock style font and a similar colour palette, alongside a wallpaper filter option for different colour tones, and the wallpaper picker option, all look similar on both operating systems. Additionally, the way to customize the lock screen is identical, too — by long-pressing the lock screen.

It’s worth noting that the ability to change clock styles, via GoodLock, has been available since OneUI 4.1.1. That said, the new update adds the ability to change clock fonts and a wallpaper filter option — both of which look similar to iOS 16 in terms of UI — alongside the ability to long-press to enter lock screen customization interface.

Check out more comparison photos in the tweet below:

Apple iOS 16 vs Samsung OneUI 5 (Android 13) – Lock Screen pic.twitter.com/2tIcMaLaAN — TechDroider (@techdroider) September 26, 2022

Image credit: @vvaiibhav

Source: @vvaiibhav