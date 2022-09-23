fbpx
New on Crave: October 2022

Get ready for creepy films and shows this October on Crave

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 23, 20223:08 PM EDT
Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in October (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

October 1st

  • Yvonne Orji A Whole Me
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 2, Episode 1-26
  • Scooby-Doo! FrankenCreepy — Starz
  • Firestarter — Starz
  • Gremlins — Starz
  • The Witches (1990) — Starz

October 5th

  • Prince Andrew: Banished

October 6th

  • Let the Right One In: Season 1, Episode 1
  • Wahl Street: Season 2

October 7th

  • American Refugee
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Wolf
  • MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History
  • MTV’s Messyness: Season 2
  • Lincoln Project: Episodes 1-5
  • American Psycho — Starz
  • Buried — Starz
  • Cape Fear (1991) — Starz
  • Drink, Slay, Love — Starz
  • High Tension — Starz
  • Zero Contact — Starz 

October 8th

  • Sesame Street: Season 52
  • 44 Cats: Season 2, Episodes 1-52
  • Mecha Builders: Season 1, Episodes 1-26
  • The Raccoons *Specials
  • The Raccoons: Seasons 1-5

October 10th

  • Avenue 5: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm

October 11th

  • 38 At The Garden @9pm

October 14th

  • Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season 1
  • MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 5B, Episodes 1-16
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason — Starz
  • The Expendables — Starz
  • Repo Man — Starz
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) — Starz
  • Jennifer’s Body
  • Redeeming Love
  • The Secret Garden (2020)
  • Survive

October 16th

  • Step Up: Season 3, Episode 1 — Starz 

October 17th

  • The Vow: Part 2 @9pm ET

October 18th

  • Mama’s Boy @9pm ET

October 19th

  • Year One: A Political Odyssey @9pm ET

October 21st

  • The Little Man Vampire — Starz
  • The Unberable Weight of Massive Talent — Starz
  • Van Helsing — Starz 
  • Army of Darkness
  • The Devil You Know
  • The Exorcist (1973)
  • Terror Train (1980)
  • Terror Train (2022)
  • Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry it On

October 23rd

  • BMF Documentary, The:Blowing Money: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

October 26th

  • A Tree of Life: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting @9pm ET

October 27th

  • Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1B, Episode 1

October 28th

  • Lamb
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Slash/Back
  • Chris Robinson: Panning for Gold
  • A Cut Above: Season 1
  • Krampus — Starz 
  • Mid-Century — Starz
  • Perfect High — Staz 

October 30th

  • White Lotus: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

  • I Am MLK Jr. (October 3rd)
  • The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 4th)
  • Creative Soles (October 6th)
  • Maliglutit (Searchers) (October 12th)
  • Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (October 12th)
    Tia and Piujuq (October 12th)
  • Frontier: Season 2 (October 14th)
  • MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions (October 14th)
  • Tom & Jerry (October 14th)
  • Birth (October 18th)
  • The Climb (October 18th)
  • Toys of Terror (October 18th)
  • Castle Rock: Season 1 + Season 2 (October 22nd)
  • Cartier: Season 1, Season 2 (October 24th)
  • The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 35, Episodes 108-250 (October 27th)
  • The Human Voice (October 29th)
  • The Bronx USA (October 29th)
  • About A Boy (October 31st)
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember (October 31st)
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (October 31st)
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (October 31st)
  • Beaverton: Season 2 (October 31st)
  • California Typewriter (October 31st)
  • The Candidate (October 31st)
  • Delivery (October 31st)
  • Funny Tweets (October 31st)
  • Incendies (October 31st)
  • Killing Patient Zero (October 31st)
  • Laurence Anyways (October 31st)
  • Martha Marcy May Marlene (October 31st)
  • Miss Hokusai (October 31st)
  • Non-Stop (October 31st)
  • Owning Mahowny (October 31st)
  • Patriots Day (October 31st)
  • Rocknrolla (October 31st)
  • Speed (October 31st)
  • The Thin Red Line (October 31st)
  • Tom At The Farm (October 31st)
  • The Trotsky (October 31st)
  • V For Vendetta (October 31st)
  • Empire of the Sun (October 31st)

Image credit: Crave

