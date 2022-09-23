New on Crave: October 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in October (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

October 1st

Yvonne Orji A Whole Me

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 2, Episode 1-26

Scooby-Doo! FrankenCreepy — Starz

Firestarter — Starz

Gremlins — Starz

The Witches (1990) — Starz

October 5th

Prince Andrew: Banished

October 6th

Let the Right One In: Season 1, Episode 1

Wahl Street: Season 2

October 7th

American Refugee

Shaun of the Dead

Wolf

MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History

MTV’s Messyness: Season 2

Lincoln Project: Episodes 1-5

American Psycho — Starz

Buried — Starz

Cape Fear (1991) — Starz

Drink, Slay, Love — Starz

High Tension — Starz

Zero Contact — Starz

October 8th

Sesame Street: Season 52

44 Cats: Season 2, Episodes 1-52

Mecha Builders: Season 1, Episodes 1-26

The Raccoons *Specials

The Raccoons: Seasons 1-5

October 10th

Avenue 5: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm

October 11th

38 At The Garden @9pm

October 14th

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season 1

MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 5B, Episodes 1-16

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason — Starz

The Expendables — Starz

Repo Man — Starz

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) — Starz

Jennifer’s Body

Redeeming Love

The Secret Garden (2020)

Survive

October 16th

Step Up: Season 3, Episode 1 — Starz

October 17th

The Vow: Part 2 @9pm ET

October 18th

Mama’s Boy @9pm ET

October 19th

Year One: A Political Odyssey @9pm ET

October 21st

The Little Man Vampire — Starz

The Unberable Weight of Massive Talent — Starz

Van Helsing — Starz

Army of Darkness

The Devil You Know

The Exorcist (1973)

Terror Train (1980)

Terror Train (2022)

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry it On

October 23rd

BMF Documentary, The:Blowing Money: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

October 26th

A Tree of Life: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting @9pm ET

October 27th

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1B, Episode 1

October 28th

Lamb

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Slash/Back

Chris Robinson: Panning for Gold

A Cut Above: Season 1

Krampus — Starz

Mid-Century — Starz

Perfect High — Staz

October 30th

White Lotus: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

I Am MLK Jr. (October 3rd)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 4th)

Creative Soles (October 6th)

Maliglutit (Searchers) (October 12th)

Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (October 12th)

Tia and Piujuq (October 12th)

Tia and Piujuq (October 12th) Frontier: Season 2 (October 14th)

MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions (October 14th)

Tom & Jerry (October 14th)

Birth (October 18th)

The Climb (October 18th)

Toys of Terror (October 18th)

Castle Rock: Season 1 + Season 2 (October 22nd)

Cartier: Season 1, Season 2 (October 24th)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 35, Episodes 108-250 (October 27th)

The Human Voice (October 29th)

The Bronx USA (October 29th)

About A Boy (October 31st)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (October 31st)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (October 31st)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (October 31st)

Beaverton: Season 2 (October 31st)

California Typewriter (October 31st)

The Candidate (October 31st)

Delivery (October 31st)

Funny Tweets (October 31st)

Incendies (October 31st)

Killing Patient Zero (October 31st)

Laurence Anyways (October 31st)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (October 31st)

Miss Hokusai (October 31st)

Non-Stop (October 31st)

Owning Mahowny (October 31st)

Patriots Day (October 31st)

Rocknrolla (October 31st)

Speed (October 31st)

The Thin Red Line (October 31st)

Tom At The Farm (October 31st)

The Trotsky (October 31st)

V For Vendetta (October 31st)

Empire of the Sun (October 31st)

Image credit: Crave