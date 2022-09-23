New on Crave: October 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in October (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
October 1st
- Yvonne Orji A Whole Me
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 2, Episode 1-26
- Scooby-Doo! FrankenCreepy — Starz
- Firestarter — Starz
- Gremlins — Starz
- The Witches (1990) — Starz
October 5th
- Prince Andrew: Banished
October 6th
- Let the Right One In: Season 1, Episode 1
- Wahl Street: Season 2
October 7th
- American Refugee
- Shaun of the Dead
- Wolf
- MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History
- MTV’s Messyness: Season 2
- Lincoln Project: Episodes 1-5
- American Psycho — Starz
- Buried — Starz
- Cape Fear (1991) — Starz
- Drink, Slay, Love — Starz
- High Tension — Starz
- Zero Contact — Starz
October 8th
- Sesame Street: Season 52
- 44 Cats: Season 2, Episodes 1-52
- Mecha Builders: Season 1, Episodes 1-26
- The Raccoons *Specials
- The Raccoons: Seasons 1-5
October 10th
- Avenue 5: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm
October 11th
- 38 At The Garden @9pm
October 14th
- Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season 1
- MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 5B, Episodes 1-16
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason — Starz
- The Expendables — Starz
- Repo Man — Starz
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) — Starz
- Jennifer’s Body
- Redeeming Love
- The Secret Garden (2020)
- Survive
October 16th
- Step Up: Season 3, Episode 1 — Starz
October 17th
- The Vow: Part 2 @9pm ET
October 18th
- Mama’s Boy @9pm ET
October 19th
- Year One: A Political Odyssey @9pm ET
October 21st
- The Little Man Vampire — Starz
- The Unberable Weight of Massive Talent — Starz
- Van Helsing — Starz
- Army of Darkness
- The Devil You Know
- The Exorcist (1973)
- Terror Train (1980)
- Terror Train (2022)
- Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry it On
October 23rd
- BMF Documentary, The:Blowing Money: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
October 26th
- A Tree of Life: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting @9pm ET
October 27th
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1B, Episode 1
October 28th
- Lamb
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Slash/Back
- Chris Robinson: Panning for Gold
- A Cut Above: Season 1
- Krampus — Starz
- Mid-Century — Starz
- Perfect High — Staz
October 30th
- White Lotus: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET
Here’s what’s leaving Crave
- I Am MLK Jr. (October 3rd)
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 4th)
- Creative Soles (October 6th)
- Maliglutit (Searchers) (October 12th)
- Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (October 12th)
Tia and Piujuq (October 12th)
- Frontier: Season 2 (October 14th)
- MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions (October 14th)
- Tom & Jerry (October 14th)
- Birth (October 18th)
- The Climb (October 18th)
- Toys of Terror (October 18th)
- Castle Rock: Season 1 + Season 2 (October 22nd)
- Cartier: Season 1, Season 2 (October 24th)
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 35, Episodes 108-250 (October 27th)
- The Human Voice (October 29th)
- The Bronx USA (October 29th)
- About A Boy (October 31st)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (October 31st)
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (October 31st)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (October 31st)
- Beaverton: Season 2 (October 31st)
- California Typewriter (October 31st)
- The Candidate (October 31st)
- Delivery (October 31st)
- Funny Tweets (October 31st)
- Incendies (October 31st)
- Killing Patient Zero (October 31st)
- Laurence Anyways (October 31st)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene (October 31st)
- Miss Hokusai (October 31st)
- Non-Stop (October 31st)
- Owning Mahowny (October 31st)
- Patriots Day (October 31st)
- Rocknrolla (October 31st)
- Speed (October 31st)
- The Thin Red Line (October 31st)
- Tom At The Farm (October 31st)
- The Trotsky (October 31st)
- V For Vendetta (October 31st)
- Empire of the Sun (October 31st)
