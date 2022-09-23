Sony confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC port is coming in Fall 2022

Following Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will soon be making its way to PC.

We’ve known about the port for a while now, but Sony dropped a PC teaser trailer earlier today to confirm the game is coming to PC in Fall 2022.

The title is available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s unclear how much the game will cost, but if Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is any indication, it should be priced at $69.99.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Marvel Entertainment