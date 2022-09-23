fbpx
Ryan Reynolds stars in new Apple TV+ original ‘Spirited’

The musical is based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 23, 20222:33 PM EDT
An Apple Original Christmas film starring Canada’s Ryan Reynolds is hitting the big screen on November 11th and Apple TV+ on November 18th.

The movie also stars Will Ferrell (ugh, hopefully, it’s better than Elf), Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, PJ Byrne, Sunita Mani and more.

The film is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday novel, A Christmas Carol. 

Source: Ryan Reynolds, Apple

