Save up to 37 percent on SanDisk SD Cards and Flash Drives

Amazon is having a blaster of a sale on SanDisk SD Cards and Flash Drives. One would call this a fire sale as the deals bring savings of up to 37 percent.
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS for $39.99 (save 29%)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive for $19.99 (save 29%)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $46.87 (save 37%)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $16.49 (save 34%)
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive for $59.99 (save 19%)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $35.99 (save 10%)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C for $41.97 (save 9%)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card for $119.99 (save 14%)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB CompactFlash Memory Card for $129.99 (save 16%)
- 5x Genuine SanDisk Ultra 16GB Class 10 SDHC Flash Memory Card for $38 (save 24%)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $248.18 (save 5%)
- SanDisk 256Gb Cruzer Glide Usb Flash Drive for $34.99 (save 34%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: https://amzn.to/3SmZ5IG” data-lasso-id=”491842″>Amazon