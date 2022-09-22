Xplore now offers 100Mbps download speeds to 124 rural New Brunswick communities

Broadband company Xplore has doubled the available download speeds to 21,000 locations in New Brunswick.

Spread across 124 communities, homes and businesses can now access download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps.

Funding for the upgrade came from Xplore and a federal infrastructure program focusing on broadband upgrade projects in rural communities.

“As our home province, New Brunswick has been our launching ground for next-gen network technologies as part of our relentless pursuit to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians,” Allison Lenehan, Xplore’s president and CEO, said.

“Access to 100/10Mbps speeds will ensure that those who live and work in these New Brunswick communities can now connect without compromise.”

The full list of communities that will benefit from the announcement is available here.

Image credit: Xplore