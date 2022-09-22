Pixel 7, 7 Pro leak suggests same pricing as last-gen Pixel flagship

In a new first impression video released on Tuesday, September 20th, Google revealed that its upcoming flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, would be available to pre-order on October 6th.

Since then, a new image posted to the Pixel Superfans Facebook page gave us our first look at the front of the device. And now, according to AndroidPolice and APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR), we have an idea how much the upcoming flagship will cost.

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

According to Russakovskii, the information comes from Target’s systems, via a source he trusts.

Pixel 7 (Codename: Panther)

Colours: Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass

Starting price: $599 USD

Pixel 7 Pro (Codename: Cheetah)

Colours: Snow, Obsidian and Hazel

Starting price: $899 USD

It’s worth noting that upon release, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were priced at $599 and $899 USD, respectively. Considering that Russakovskii’s source suggests that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would cost the same upon release, we can expect the devices to cost the same as last year here in Canada as well. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were available for $799 CAD and $1,179 CAD upon release, respectively.

Further, Russakovskii’s source confirmed the pre-order date for both devices is currently listed as October 6th, while the launch date is listed as October 13th.

Lastly, Target is expected to offer a $100 and $200 gift card with the purchase of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively. We aren’t certain if the Target promo would be applicable in Canada.

Source: @ArtemR