Instagram is experiencing issues right now

If you’re experiencing issues with using Instagram right now, you aren’t alone.

According to reports on Twitter, Reddit and DownDetector, the Meta-owned social media platform is currently experiencing problems.

Downdetector indicates reports surrounding Instagram issues spiked at roughly 1pm ET/10am PT. The issues seem to be across both Instagram’s Android and iOS apps.

Some reports state that Instagram is entirely crashing, while others are unable to load stories and images/videos in their feed. My Instagram feed still seems to be working like normal.

Meta’s other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp appear to still be working. It’s unclear what the source of the issue is. This story will be updated when Instagram is back online.

Source: Downdetector