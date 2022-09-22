Recently leaked budget Chromecast HD available now for $39.99

Recent leaks about Google’s budget Chromecast HD with Google TV suggested that the streaming stick is already in stock at multiple retailers, and should be revealed soon.

Well, that turned out to be true.

The new product seems only to be listed on Best Buy currently, in addition to the Google Store. The device looks exactly like the original Chromecast with Google TV, down to the same dimensions, but without 4K support and the pastel ‘Sunrise,’ and ‘Sky’ colourways. It’s worth noting that under specs, Google mentions the Chromecast HD is also available in the two extra colours, but they don’t seem to be listed anywhere.

Chromecast HD retains HDR10 and HDR 10+, and runs on Android TV OS. It Plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV, with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) and Bluetooth for connectivity, and features Google Assistant support directly from the remote, which is identical to the 4K Chromecast with Google TV’s remote, alongside casting and Stadia compatibility.

As leaked earlier, the device supports the AV 1 codec, a feature the 4K model doesn’t support, although its hardware limits the streaming device to a max 1080p resolution. Further, 8GB of internal storage makes its hardware similar to the 4K Chromecast with Google TV, while a downgraded 1.5GB RAM sets it apart from the original 4K model.

Google’s new Chromecast HD with Google TV is available to order now from Best Buy or the Google Store for $39.99. Learn more about the streaming stick here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google