Apple’s iOS 16.0.2 update fixes camera shake and copy and paste permission issue

The iOS 16 fix many people have been waiting for has arrived.

Apple’s iOS 16.0.2 update, which includes a fix for the third-party app camera vibration issue, the copy and paste permissions bug, the display going all black during setup and more, is now available.

Other fixes include touch input problems with the iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 after the devices have been serviced, and a problem tied to VoiceOver not being available after rebooting.

To download the update, head to ‘General,’ ‘Software Update,’ and finally, select ‘Download.’

Given how recently iOS 16 dropped, Apple moved pretty swiftly to release this fix.