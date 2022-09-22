Affirm launches in Canada with Amazon partnership

Payment network Affirm is now in Canada.

The buy-now-pay-later service is launching outside of the U.S. with the help of Amazon.

Customers who choose to pay with Affirm on the e-commerce retailer will be subjected to a “soft credit check” to determine available payment options.

Approved shoppers who spend $50 or more can break their payment into monthly installments. Customers will be able to keep track of how many payments they have left. The company says a late or missed payment won’t be a cause for concern, as customers won’t see their total increased or a late or hidden fee charge.

“We are excited to bring customers shopping on Amazon.ca the opportunity to pay for everyday items and milestone purchases with Affirm as we deliver the same level of transparency and flexibility that customers have come to expect from Affirm across our markets in North America and beyond,” Geoff Kott, Affirm’s chief revenue officer, said.

Image credit: Business Wire

Source: Affirm