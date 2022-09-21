New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

In October 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including The School of Good and Evil, Wendell & Wild, The Good Nurse, Big Mouth: Season 6, and more.

Coming Soon

20th Century Girl — Netflix Film

Inside Man — Netflix Series

October 1st

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Buddy Games

Home Again

Hostel

Johnny English Reborn

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Premium Rush

The Reader

Saw

Saw II

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw: The Final Chapter

Sing

Spell

Split

Spontaneous

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

October 2nd

The Conjuring

Forever Queens — Netflix Series

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

The Witches (1990)

October 4th

Hasan Minaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy

October 5th

Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series

High Water — Netflix Series

Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film

Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary

Togo — Netflix Film

October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary

October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary

The Coroner: Season 4

Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Doll House — Netflix Film

Glitch — Netflix Series

Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy

Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film

Man on Pause — Netflix Series

The Midnight Club — Netflix Series

The Mole — Netflix Series

Oddballs — Netflix Family

Old People — Netflix Film

The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary

Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime

October 10th

Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family

October 11th

The Cage — Netflix Series

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy

Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

October 12th

Belascoarán, Pi — Netflix Series

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series

Forsaken

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family

Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series

Zero Dark Thirty

October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Exception — Netflix Anime

The Playlist — Netflix Series

The Siege: Season 1

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Burrowed — Netflix Film

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series

October 14th

Black Butterflies — Netflix Series

The Curse of the Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film

Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series

Holy Family — Netflix Series

Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Take 1 — Netflix Series

October 15th

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Identity Thief

Knocked Up

Les Misérables

Minions

The Girl on the Train

Tom and Jerry

Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series

October 16th

Blade

Blade II

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family

October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary

LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

October 19th

The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Notre-Dame — Netflix Series

The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film

The Stranger — Netflix Film

Toys of Terror

October 20th

Yellow Rose

October 21st

28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series

Barbarians II — Netflix Series

Descendant — Netflix Documentary

From Scratch — Netflix Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family

October 22nd

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23rd

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy

October 24th

The Chalk Line — Netflix Family

October 25th

Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series

October 26th

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary

The Good Nurse – Netflix Film

Hellhole — Netflix Film

Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film

October 27th

Cici — Netflix Film

Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family

Dubai Bling — Netflix Series

Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary

Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Documentary

Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime

October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series

Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Drink Masters — Netflix Series

I Am A Stalker — Netflix Documentary

My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary

If Only — Netflix Series

Wendell & Ewild — Netflix Film

Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film

October 29th

Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Leaving Netflix in October