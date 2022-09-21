fbpx
New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

Check out the spooky movies and shows coming to Netflix this October

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 21, 202212:21 PM EDT
In October 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including The School of Good and Evil, Wendell & Wild, The Good Nurse, Big Mouth: Season 6and more.

Coming Soon

  • 20th Century Girl — Netflix Film 
  • Inside Man — Netflix Series 

October 1st

  • Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
  • Buddy Games
  • Home Again
  • Hostel
  • Johnny English Reborn
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic World
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Premium Rush
  • The Reader
  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Sing
  • Spell
  • Split
  • Spontaneous
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona

October 2nd

  • The Conjuring
  • Forever Queens — Netflix Series
  • Seven
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Witches (1990)

October 4th

  • Hasan Minaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy 

October 5th

  • Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • High Water — Netflix Series
  • Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film 
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film 
  • Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series
  • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series
  • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary 
  • Togo — Netflix Film 

October 6th

  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary 
  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
  • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary 

October 7th

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Coroner: Season 4
  • Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Doll House — Netflix Film 
  • Glitch — Netflix Series
  • Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy 
  • Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film 
  • Man on Pause — Netflix Series
  • The Midnight Club — Netflix Series
  • The Mole — Netflix Series 
  • Oddballs — Netflix Family 
  • Old People — Netflix Film 
  • The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary 
  • Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime 

October 10th

  • Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family 

October 11th

  • The Cage — Netflix Series
  • DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy 
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy 
  • Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary 
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

October 12th

  • Belascoarán, Pi — Netflix Series 
  • Blackout
  • Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series
  • Forsaken
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family 
  • Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series
  • Zero Dark Thirty

October 13th

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Exception — Netflix Anime 
  • The Playlist — Netflix Series
  • The Siege: Season 1
  • The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
  • Someone Burrowed — Netflix Film 
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series

October 14th

  • Black Butterflies — Netflix Series 
  • The Curse of the Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film 
  • Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series 
  • Holy Family — Netflix Series
  • Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Take 1 — Netflix Series

October 15th

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Identity Thief
  • Knocked Up
  • Les Misérables
  • Minions
  • The Girl on the Train
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series

October 16th

  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 17th

  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family 

October 18th

  • Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary 
  • LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary 
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 6

October 19th

  • The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series 
  • Love is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Notre-Dame — Netflix Series
  • The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film 
  • The Stranger — Netflix Film 
  • Toys of Terror

October 20th

  • Yellow Rose

October 21st

  • 28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series
  • Barbarians II — Netflix Series
  • Descendant — Netflix Documentary 
  • From Scratch — Netflix Series
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family 

October 22nd

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23rd

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy 

October 24th

  • The Chalk Line — Netflix Family 

October 25th

  • Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family 
  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy 
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series

October 26th

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Good Nurse – Netflix Film 
  • Hellhole — Netflix Film 
  • Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film 

October 27th

  • Cici — Netflix Film 
  • Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family 
  • Dubai Bling — Netflix Series
  • Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary 
  • Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Documentary 
  • Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime

October 28th

  • All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film 
  • The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series 
  • Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Drink Masters — Netflix Series 
  • I Am A Stalker — Netflix Documentary
  • My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary 
  • If Only — Netflix Series
  • Wendell & Ewild — Netflix Film 
  • Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film 

October 29th

  • Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Leaving Netflix in October

  • Fargo: Seasons 1-3 (October 8th)
  • Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 (October 22nd)
  • Insidious (October 23rd)
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 (October 23rd)
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 (October 23rd)
  • Downtown Abbey (October 31st)

