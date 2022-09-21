Fanatical offering 14 Star Wars PC games for under $25

Online games retailer Fanatical has a big Star Wars bundle for quite a low price.

The ‘Star Wars Collection’ includes 14 games set in the galaxy far, far away for $24.19 CAD, down from the regular $109.99.

Here are the bundled games:

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Republic Heroes

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter

All told, there are quite a few gems in there. BioWare Edmonton’s Knights of the Old Republic is widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever made, and its sequel, as well as the likes of Battlefront II, Jedi Outcast and Republic Commando, are also especially well-regarded.

The sale runs until September 28th and will give you a code for Steam or Windows PC. It’s worth noting that the Star Wars Collection also includes a five percent off coupon towards your next Fanatical purchase.

Source: Fanatical Via: Lbabinz