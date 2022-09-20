Montreal’s EA Motive working on single-player Iron Man game

A brand-new Iron Man game is officially in development at Montreal-based EA Motive.

In a press release, EA described the game as “single-player, third-person, action-adventure” featuring an “original narrative” focused on Tony Stark and his armoured alter ego. EA has come under fire in the past for emphasizing multiplayer over single-player, so the confirmation that the currently untitled Iron Man game is a narrative-driven solo experience will certainly be reassuring for many.

Notably, the project is being overseen by executive producer Olivier Proulx, who most recently worked on Eidos Montreal’s critically-acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the untitled Iron Man game is said to be in “early development,” meaning it’s likely years from an actual release.

Interestingly, we’ve never gotten a big-budget Iron Man game in the vein of Marvel’s Spider-Man or Batman: Arkham, despite the character’s massive popularity in the past 10-plus years due to Robert Downey, Jr.’s version of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sega did release poorly received two licensed games based on the first two Iron Man films, but otherwise, the closest thing to an “Iron Man game” came in 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers.

In addition to Iron Man, Motive is working on a remake of the original Dead Space game, set for release on January 27th, 2023. The Canadian developer previously worked on 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign for 2017’s Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Iron Man is just one of several Marvel games that are currently in development. Some of what we know about includes PlayStation-owned Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, XCOM studio Firaxis’ tactical RPG Midnight Suns and Uncharted creator Amy Hennig’s Captain America and Black Panther team-up title for Skydance. It’s rumoured that EA is also working on a Black Panther game, although nothing has been confirmed.

Source: EA