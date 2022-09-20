ISED denies request to transfer Telus Xplore Mobile’s spectrum

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada has refused a request that would have seen Telus acquire spectrum licenses held by Xplore Mobile.

The licenses were for radio, wireless, and mobile broadband services and originated in Manitoba.

Xplore (recently rebranded from Xplornet) shut done its mobile division in August. Xplore Mobile launched in 2018 after the company acquired spectrum from Bell MTS.

The ISED cites future competition concerns in its reasoning for denial.

“The proposed transfer raised substantial concerns that the resulting concentration of spectrum would impede the ability of future mobile competitors to provide wireless services and effectively compete in Manitoba.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: ISED Canada