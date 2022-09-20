iPhone 14 Pro rear camera unit rattling when used with third-party apps

Delivery dates for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup have now been pushed back to October 20th-27th. However, some people who pre-ordered the device within minutes of it going live have now received it, and are noticing how the iPhone 14 Pro’s rear camera has compatibility issues with several third-party apps.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, iPhone 14 Pro users are unable to take pictures using applications like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. Part of the problem is the camera unit on the iPhone 14 Pro shaking and rattling when using said third-party apps.

Apple acknowledged the problem in a statement given to Bloomberg, and said that it is working on a software update to fix the bug, which should roll out next week.

The bug is reportedly caused by the iPhone 14 Pro’s optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning and only seems to happen when used in third-party applications. “I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app,” said an iPhone 14 Pro user on Reddit, while a different user said, “My iPhone 14 Pro just arrived and when I opened Snapchat, the camera was shaking a lot and made a pretty strange mechanical noise.”

If you own the new iPhone 14 Pro and have experienced the camera unit shaking and rattling with third-party apps, it’s suggested that you wait for Apple to release a software update to fix the bug before using third-party camera apps again.

Source: 9to5Mac, Bloomberg