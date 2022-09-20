Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available to pre-order on October 6

Google has announced that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will open on October 6th, the day of the company’s big fall hardware keynote.

The tech giant revealed this information in a video that features Pixel fans checking out the new smartphones.

Oddly, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are censored in the video, which is weird given Google already revealed renders of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back in May at Google I/O.

At the end of the clip, there’s tiny text on the screen that reads,”Pre-order starting October 6th, 2022.” Following that, you can hear fans saying at the end, “Wait! there’s a watch?” With this in mind, it’s possible that the Pixel Watch’s pre-order date might also be on October 6th.

A recent rumour suggests that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro won’t go on sale until September 18th. This leak goes on to state that the Pixel Watch won’t be available until November 4th. With this in mind, while the smartphone and possibly the watch will be available to pre-order on October 6th, you’ll likely need to wait a few weeks before you get the devices in your hands.

It’s worth noting that this ad is U.S.-based, so the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may have a different pre-order date in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for more information.

Source: Google