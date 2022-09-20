Amazon Canada puts Nintendo Switch Lite on sale, plus offers $25 Gift Card

The Nintendo Switch Lite was released in Canada two-years ago and has seen a few discounts in its day. However, a new deal through Amazon Canada has surfaced.
If you’re interested in scoring this gaming system then you’ll be able to save a few bucks and also score a $25 gift card in the process.
- Switch Lite Turquoise + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $$250 (save $35)
- Switch Lite Yellow + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $264 (save $21)
- Switch Lite Coral + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $254 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow for $238 (save 8%)
Nintendo’s Switch Lite is smaller than the standard Switch and features a 5.5-inch display.
The Switch Lite is the entry-level model in the Switch ecosystem. Rather than function as a handheld-console hybrid, the Nintendo Switch Lite operates exclusively as a handheld. The device is smaller and more lightweight. Its control pads are built-in rather than feature removable Joy-Con controllers.
Read our review here of the Switch Lite.
Source: Amazon