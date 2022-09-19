Welcome to Wrexham hits Disney+ in Canada on October 13th

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham is finally making its way to Canada via Disney+ next month. The sports documentary series sees Canadian Ryan Reynolds reviving the world’s third-oldest professional association football team alongside Rob McElhenney.

Starting on October 13th, episodes of Welcome to Wrexham will land on Disney+ every week. The first season of the docu-series has 12 episodes, each spanning roughly 30 minutes.

Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham, Wales. To this town, football is not life and death. It’s more important than that. FX's Welcome To Wrexham, streaming October 13 on @DisneyPlusCA pic.twitter.com/fCWFI0YIsG — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) September 16, 2022

In September 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to purchase Wrexham AFC. The announcement came following the non-league football team found itself in a slump. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wrexham AFC furloughed staff and players. Reynold and McElhenney through their hats into the ring and offered a £2 million (roughly $3 million CAD) takeover from owners Wrexham Supporter’s Trust. The offer was ultimately accepted.

The duo aims to highlight the changes and improvements brought to the team. With no prior experience managing a sports team, Reynolds and McElhenney showcase their “hands-on ownership.” Things have seemingly been boding well for the team and its new owners. Wrexham AFC was even added to FIFA 22 following the purchase.

Reynolds and McElhenney serve as executive producers of Welcome to Wrexham. Maximum Effort, Reynolds’ film company is co-producing the series and handling marketing.

FX has commissioned two seasons of the series. However, there is no word yet on when to expect the follow-up season to begin streaming.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: FX

Source: @DisneyPlusCA