How to view/restore deleted iMessages in iOS 16

If you’ve updated to iOS 16, you’re probably excited about the ability to delete and edit messages, but what happens if you delete the wrong thing?

Well, don’t worry because Apple has made it relatively easy to recover your deleted messages.

Just open the Messages app and tap on ‘Edit’ in the top left corner. Some users might have a button that says ‘Filter’ here instead, but you can tap on it and it will take you to the same place.

From that drop-down menu, select ‘Show Recently Deleted.’ After that, you’ll be shown a list of all your deleted conversations, and you can pick what ones to recover.

It”s important to note that these recovered conversations are only available for up to 40 days after you delete them before they’re automatically remvoed.

Source: Apple