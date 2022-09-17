Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Sept. 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick (Season 5) [Amazon Original]

Jeremy, Richard and James head to the Scandinavian Arctic Circle, exploring Cold War sub bases, frozen lake race tracks and more.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 16th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Motoring

Runtime: TBA (around one hour each)

Stream The Grand Tour here.

Apple TV+

Sago’s Mini Friends [Apple Original]

Based on the popular Sago Mini World app, this preschool series follows Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends as they express true gratitude for everything in their life through kindness, humour and original songs.

It’s worth noting that Sago’s Mini Friends was produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, two Toronto-based companies.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: September 16th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated, children’s

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 minutes each)

Stream Sago’s Mini Friends here.

Crave

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5)

Following the events of Season 4, June faces the consequences of her actions while Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto.

Based on Ottawa-born writer Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale was created by Bruce Miller (Eureka) and stars Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Pointe-Claire, Quebec’s Amanda Brugel (Kim’s Convenience), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).

It’s worth noting that The Handmaid’s Tale is filmed in Toronto.

Crave premiere date: September 14th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Handmaid’s Tale here. It’s important to note that while Crave has had exclusive streaming rights to the series until now, Season 5 is also streaming on Prime Video.

Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners [Netflix Original]

From the popular anime company Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill) comes this spin-off of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

The series follows a street kid named David (Demon Slayer‘s Zach Aguilar) who tries to survive the dangerous and futuristic Night City by becoming a mercenary outlaw known as a cyberpunk.

Netflix Canada premiere date: September 13th, 2022

Genre: Anime

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 to 26 minutes each)

Stream Cyberpunk: Edgerunners here.

Do Revenge [Netflix Original]

Down on their luck, two high school students agree to go after each other’s bullies.

Do Revenge was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) and stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Netflix Canada premiere date: September 16th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Stream Do Revenge here.

Sins of Our Mother [Netflix Original]

This documentary is based on the real investigation into the disappearance of Lori Vallow’s kids, which uncovered an apocalyptic ideology and murder.

Netflix Canada premiere date: September 14t, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (41 to 50 minutes)

Stream Sins of Our Mother here.

